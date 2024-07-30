George Kittle is ready to become All Elite.

The superstar tight end for the San Francisco 49ers is a well-known wrestling fanatic, and has previously appeared for WWE at WrestleMania 39, where he tackled The Miz. Kittle is also very close with AEW luchadore Penta El Zero Miedo, with the two make several public appearances together in the past.

However, now Kittle is interested in doing something bigger with AEW. During an interview with the NFL on CBS Kittle was played a clip of Britt Baker telling Kittle to ‘Put his money where his mouth is’ and do something with AEW. Kittle responded to the clip by claiming, “When I have an opportunity, I’ll be there kicking the door in.”

Kittle and the 49ers appeared in the Super Bowl earlier this year, losing to the Kansas City Chief. Do you want to see the pro-bowler wrestle in AEW? Give your thoughts in the comments below.