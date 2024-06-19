NFL superstar George Kittle’s involvement at WWE WrestleMania 39 did not sit well with his boss, San Francisco 49ers General Manager John Lynch.

In case you missed it, Kittle took part in Pat McAfee’s match, delivering a clothesline to The Miz and helping McAfee secure the win on night one of the 2023 Showcase of the Immortals. Kittle revealed during an interview with ESPN that Lynch sent him a stern text, who seemed unhappy with his participation. Lynch wrote, “Hope you had fun. Don’t do that again.”

Kittle didn’t inform his team about his plan to get physical at the event. His primary concern was to avoid injury, believing that as long as he stayed safe, there wouldn’t be any issues. He adds that he did have an interest in participating in WrestleMania XL, but he was sidelined due to core muscle surgery. Instead, WWE ended up using Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson, both from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kittle mentioned he prefers to ask for forgiveness rather than permission when it comes to wrestling appearances. However, Raimondi pointed out that getting injured could jeopardize Kittle’s $100,000 workout bonus. Kittle stressed his commitment to safety outside of football, avoiding risky activities like skiing.

“I might occasionally step into a wrestling ring, but I keep it light. Football is my priority, so I steer clear of activities that could risk injury.”

The full interview can be found here.