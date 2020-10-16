The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets football team is representing WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as he prepares to defend his title against Braun Strowman during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX season two premiere.

As seen below, the team trained in Reigns’ “Wreck Everyone & Leave” t-shirts and posed in front of his photo on the big screen at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta today. Reigns played college football for Georgia Tech several years back.

The team tweeted the following photos today and Reigns responded with some words of encouragement for their game against Clemson tomorrow.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.