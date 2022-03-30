Gerald Brisco said during his AdFreeShows.com Exclusive Monday Mailbag that he is excited for Cody Rhodes’ return to WWE.

Rhodes is slated to make his return at WrestleMania 38 to wrestle Seth Rollins. Brisco thinks it would be cool for Rhodes to wear polka dots as his father did.

“Damn right I do. Wouldn’t that be great? That’s great, I like that. Why not Cody? Go for it, if you got them, go for it. Polka dots? Wear them. I think it’s fantastic [that he’s coming back], I think that’s probably where he belongs and I think that’s where he feels he belongs. The other organization is a great organization, I think Tony [Khan] has done one heck of a job so far. I don’t agree with a lot of the stuff but I don’t agree with a lot of the stuff that is going on on the other side either. But yeah, I’m happy for Cody, that’s where he wants to be, that’s home and everybody wants to go home. So congratulations.”

