This week’s episode of “Mailbag Monday with Gerald Brisco” has been released.

During it, he was asked about how he felt when he was chosen to be in the WWE Hall of Fame:

“I was totally shocked because my career was basically NWA. Everything I did basically was through the NWA and same with my brother. We had the brief run with Murdoch and Adonis in the WWF, at the time, and did really well and got over. They were before WrestleMania I. We were supposed to get the belts from Murdoch and Adonis and then go on with another program. I think they were going to put us with Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham and repeat that Youngblood/Steamboat deal we had in the Carolinas, two babyface teams, and we, of course, would turn heel on them because we were the old farts at the time. Getting inducted in The Hall of Fame was a surprise and I’m glad they did it because my brother had been very ill for about a year and then he passed away two years later. So, it was really emotional to go in with my brother who had led the path and been my mentor. We grew up with a single mother and he was an older brother, he was more than a brother at that time, so going in with him and getting that award and being honored by the WWF in Orlando, a town that we set records in as wrestlers both as a tag team and individuals. It was quite a night and I’m still very proud of the honor of being in The WWE Hall of Fame.”