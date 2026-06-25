Gerald Brisco says one simple conversation with Bobby Lashley changed the course of the former WWE Champion’s financial future.

Appearing on the Have More Money Now podcast with JBL and Conrad Thompson, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed the importance of investing outside of wrestling and revealed he convinced Lashley to stop spending money on expensive cars and begin purchasing real estate instead.

Brisco said seeing Lashley’s success today is one of the accomplishments he’s most proud of.

“Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin are two of those young men. Bobby, both of them, and Shelton both come up to me and thank me. Bobby now is in the industrial warehouse business and Bobby owns half of Dallas now.”

JBL agreed, praising just how successful Lashley has become.

“Yeah. And Colorado Springs.”

Brisco continued:

“That’s right. It’s just unbelievable how much Bobby has bought.”

He then recalled the conversation that started it all.

“We’re sitting at catering one day and they had just, you know, with all the pay-per-views, made some pretty good money.”

“I said, ‘What are you doing with that money, Bobby?'”

“He said, ‘Well, I’m buying me a new car.'”

Brisco admitted he didn’t hold back with his response.

“I said, ‘You’re the dumbest son of a b**** that’s sitting in this damn room right now.'”

“He kind of looked at me—Bobby’s a big guy—and I’m calling him a dumb SOB. He looks at me and says, ‘What are you talking about?'”

Brisco explained exactly why he believed buying cars was the wrong decision.

“I said, ‘In five years, that car is going to be worth half of what you paid for it.'”

“‘You go out and buy a house. In five years, that house is going to double if they don’t lock it off.'”

According to Brisco, Lashley immediately took the advice.

“He took my word and he went out and started buying houses instead of cars.”

Brisco said Shelton Benjamin received similar guidance.

“The same with Shelton. I told Shelton, ‘You’re a dumbass for buying a new car.'”

He explained that he simply wanted younger wrestlers to avoid the financial mistakes he’d watched previous generations make.

“That’s how I was brought up.”

“When you have nothing and you learn something, it might be the only thing you learn, but I learned the right thing.”

“You want to pass that knowledge along.”

“I think that’s part of my job. I mean, that’s part of any professional’s job that’s been around for a while—to share the knowledge.”

Brisco said the greatest reward isn’t seeing how much money Lashley has made, but knowing he now has financial security beyond wrestling.

“I’m proud of that.”

“I’m proud that they became major wrestling stars in the industry.”

“But I’m more proud that they can sit back and they don’t have to work through injuries like we had to.”

“They’re able to pick and choose what they want to do now.”

“If you can offer anybody advice like that where it’s life-changing, do it.”

“You might think it’s not going in the right ear and they’re not listening to you, but when you start hearing little things—you hear Bobby bought this apartment complex in Dallas, 700 units—man, good for him.”

“I’m so happy. I’m so proud to hear that.”

JBL closed the discussion by crediting Brisco for helping point Lashley in the right direction financially.

“Bobby always gives you credit for that.”

“Bobby’s got a really good real estate portfolio.”

“Obviously, him and Shelton are both really smart guys. They just needed a little guidance, and you gave it to them.”

“Now Bobby is a freaking massive landlord in Dallas—and I guess Colorado also.”

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit the Have More Money Now podcast with a h/t to WrestlingHeadlines.com for the transcription.