Gerald Brisco says Dusty Rhodes made one investment decision that followed him for years.

Speaking on the Have More Money Now podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer recalled how Rhodes and legendary announcer Gordon Solie were once investors in the Brisco Brothers Body Shop before eventually selling their shares.

“Dusty had part of the body shop. Gordon Solie had part of the body shop.

They sold it back to me.”

JBL then asked if Rhodes ever regretted selling once he saw how successful the business became.

JBL: “Did Dusty regret selling it?”

Brisco: “A million times.”

JBL: “Dusty used to tell me, ‘You better be glad I didn’t save my money.’ If Dusty had saved his money, he’d have owned half the damn company.”

Brisco: “Yeah. A million times.”

The conversation shifted to Brisco’s philosophy on helping younger wrestlers prepare financially for life after wrestling.

“When you have nothing and you learn something, it might be the only thing you learn, but I learned the right thing.

You want to pass that knowledge along.

I think that’s part of my job. I mean, that’s part of any professional’s job that’s been around for a while—to share the knowledge.

You might think it’s not going in the right ear and they’re not listening to you, but when you start hearing little things—you hear Bobby bought this apartment complex in Dallas, 700 units—man, good for him.

I’m so happy. I’m so proud to hear that.”

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit the Have More Money Now podcast with a h/t to WrestlingHeadlines.com for the transcription.