Gerald Brisco says he accomplished something almost nobody else can claim—he once got the better of Vince McMahon in a business deal, and McMahon never let him forget it.

Appearing on the Have More Money Now podcast with JBL and Conrad Thompson, Brisco reflected on his longtime relationship with McMahon and recalled the one trade he believes actually favored him over the former WWE Chairman.

“As far as I know, I’m the only person that has out-traded Vince McMahon.”

Brisco laughed as he remembered how often McMahon would bring it up over the years.

“He reminded me of it every chance he got.”

JBL wasn’t surprised.

“He did. Vince would randomly bring that up in production meetings.”

Brisco confirmed it became a running joke inside WWE.

“Yeah. He’d bring it up all the time.”

The conversation centered around Brisco’s acquisition of a body shop business, which eventually became an extremely successful investment.

Brisco explained that while the transaction worked out well for him, it became a source of playful frustration for McMahon because Brisco ultimately came out ahead.

“That’s the only trade I ever beat Vince on.”

JBL joked that it took Brisco an incredibly long time to finally win one over on his longtime boss.

“That only took you 200 years.”

Brisco laughed before agreeing.

“Yeah.”

While discussing the story, Brisco noted that McMahon had an incredible reputation as a negotiator and businessman, making the rare victory even more memorable.

“You weren’t going to out-negotiate Vince very often.”

Even years later, Brisco said McMahon still remembered the deal.

“He never forgot it.”

JBL explained that whenever the topic surfaced, everyone in the room knew exactly what McMahon was referring to.

“He’d just bring it up out of nowhere.”

Brisco admitted the constant reminders eventually became part of their friendship.

“That’s just Vince.”

Looking back, Brisco said the entire experience became one of his favorite stories from decades of working alongside McMahon.

“It’s something we’ve laughed about for years.”

Despite the joking between the two, Brisco made it clear he has tremendous respect for McMahon’s business instincts.

“He was one of the greatest businessmen I’ve ever been around.”

Still, he joked there’s one accomplishment nobody can take away from him.

“As far as I know, I’m the only person that has out-traded Vince McMahon.”

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit the Have More Money Now podcast with a h/t to WrestlingHeadlines.com for the transcription.