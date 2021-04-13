This week’s episode of “Mailbag Monday with Gerald Brisco” has been released.

During it, he was asked if he ever considered going to WCW during the Monday Night Wars. He had been with WWE for decades before being let go due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I got a call, but it wasn’t during the actual wars. It was right before the war started. I got a call from one of the guys that’s co hosting the WrestleMania weekend down here, and it wasn’t Titus O’Neil. He said, ‘Will you talk to Eric?” I don’t know the guy’s last name. I said, ‘Yea, I’ll talk to to anybody.’ I was made a very attractive offer. I sat down with my wife, and we talked about it, and decided it wasn’t the best move for me at that point of my life and career. I turned it down. Oftentimes I think because guys went back and forth, back and forth, if I would have been one of those guys that got to go back and forth and made more money each time, but I got no complaints on my decision of staying. There were times when I heard about the insane money that was printed up on Turner presses that I was like, wow, I could have got a lot of that. But my loyalty lies in one direction and I was thankful for what the guy had done for me and my family at that point. I decided the best move I ever made was to stay right where I was. I even called the man. I even called V.KM. and he said ‘If it’s that good, you should take it.’ I said ‘It’s that good, but I still don’t know if I want to take it’. He said, ‘Think about it, but you have a place here.’ About 24 hours later, I called him back and said, ‘I’m staying.’ He said, ‘Great. Come on up. Let’s go to work.”