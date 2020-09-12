WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco says he has some news to share next Wednesday as he prepares for “changes coming” soon.

“Been a busy day changes coming. I’ll be sharing the news next Wednesday,” he tweeted on Friday night.

Brisco was released from WWE this past week after being furloughed back in April due to COVID-19. He had been with the company since 1984. You can see his full tweet below:

Been a busy day changes coming. I’ll be sharing the news next Wednesday — Gbrisco🤼‍♂️ (@Fgbrisco) September 12, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.