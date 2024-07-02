Gia Miller is sticking around TNA Wrestling.

Miller revealed during a recent interview with Denise Salcedo that she re-signed with the promotion and will be sticking around for the next three years. She’s been with TNA since 2019 as a backstage interviewer.

“Not only is it the place that has raised me and has grown me so much from literally nothing, it is such an incredible place to work,”says Miller. “The people that are involved in that company that you see on-screen and then that you don’t see on-screen are all so great and really have become my family. I want to stay there until the wheels fall off, baby.”

Mille later adds how grateful she is to be with TNA.

I’m so grateful that as things change and as things grow, we became TNA. It’s a whole new era and they want me to still be a part of this whole new era. We’re constantly growing and constantly getting bigger and better, and the fact that they want me around for that…I have even had people say, you know, you have been a part of that, a part of that process. It’s not lost on me how major that is.

Check out her full interview below.