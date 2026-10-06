Gia Miller has provided an update on her health after missing the latest TNA Wrestling television tapings.

Ahead of TNA’s tapings in San Antonio, Texas, Miller announced that she would not be in attendance due to a medical issue. The longtime TNA backstage correspondent has now revealed that she made two trips to the emergency room and underwent two minor surgeries during a difficult week.

While taking part in a virtual signing for East Coast Autograph Auctions, Miller offered an update on her condition.

“I’m alive. I’m so excited to be here, believe it or not. I know I don’t sound like it,” Miller said. “GiGi’s had a rough week. Two E.R. visits, two minor surgeries this week. Didn’t make it to TNA tapings…”

Despite everything she dealt with, Miller indicated that she is recovering well.

“I’m almost back to 100 percent.”

Miller has been with TNA Wrestling since 2020, primarily working as a backstage interviewer and correspondent. She signed a new three-year contract with the promotion in 2024.