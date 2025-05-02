The ninth WWE Superstar released from WWE as part of the ongoing roster cuts has surfaced.

According to one source, former multiple-time WWE NXT Women’s Tag-Team Champion Gigi Dolin is the latest WWE Superstar axed as part of the annual post-WrestleMania talent roster cuts.

Dolin joins other WWE releases, which includes Braun Strowman, Shayna Baszler, Dakota Kai, Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, Cora Jade, Riley Osborne and Eddy Thorpe.

In another small update, Shayna Baszler surfaced on social media to comment on her WWE release.

“No one can offer what I have to offer,” she wrote via X soon after the news broke. “Reality. Let the Galaxy burn.”

We will keep you posted as additional information regarding the ongoing WWE releases continues to surface.