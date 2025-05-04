On Friday, WWE released several talents from both the main roster and NXT, including Gigi Dolin and Cora Jade — two performers who had been regularly featured on NXT programming. Notably, both competed at NXT Stand & Deliver in a kickoff four-way elimination tag team match.

Following the releases, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reported that some of the released talent were perceived as not putting in enough effort during training. He said, “Many of those cut were perceived as not working hard in training. If the feeling is you’re not working hard — I’ve seen the term ‘lazy’ used — then you’re likely to be let go.”

In response, Gigi Dolin pushed back on those claims, defending her work ethic and training regimen. She wrote,

“When I wasn’t traveling for either of the two companies I worked for, I trained hard 3-4 days a week — bumping, doing cardio drills with one of the toughest coaches I’ve ever had. I worked out every day, did live events every other weekend. So yeah, I don’t wanna hear this lol. The way my body feels says otherwise.”

Cora Jade also addressed the narrative, revealing a more personal struggle. She claimed that she went to a separate gym outside of WWE training due to being body shamed by WWE bosses, coworkers, and fans. She wrote,

“This, plus can’t forget having to go to my own gym after ‘strength and conditioning’ that wasn’t doing anything for me — other than getting me body shamed by my bosses, coworkers, and fans 🙂 crazy!”

Both Dolin and Jade signed with WWE in January 2021 and had been seen as rising stars in the NXT women’s division.

