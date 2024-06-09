Gigi Dolin is on the sidelines right now due to injury.

The WWE NXT Superstar was reportedly being groomed for a future spot on the WWE main roster, with the company giving her multiple looks on WWE Main Event.

In 2022, the former Toxic Attraction member was featured on two episodes of WWE SmackDown. Between December of 2023 and January of 2024, she was booked for three episodes of WWE Main Event.

Dolin had been working in a non-physical role in her last appearances in WWE NXT, as a way of keeping her on television while she was out with a knee injury. She was spotted with a knee brace on while at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida prior to that, which led to speculation about her injury status.

WWE had Dolin working in multiple pre-taped segments with Arianna Grace, who was teaching her how to dress and act more like a lady.

The story line has since been confirmed to be a thing of the past, at least for now, as Grace has moved on in her WWE NXT story lines.

Gigi has not been backstage at recent WWE NXT television tapings. She has not wrestled since the March 12 episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. This was the match, which she lost to the aforementioned Grace, is what led to the story line of her being featured in the makeover segments.

We will keep you posted on Gigi Dolin’s status as more information continues to surface.

