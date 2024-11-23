Gigi Dolin has returned to the ring.

Dolin, who has been sidelined since suffering a knee injury back in March, appeared at Friday night’s NXT live event in Lakeland, FL.

Dolin faced off against Cora Jade in a singles match, which saw Gigi picking up the win.

You can check out some photos from the match below:

Gigi Dolin pins Cora Jade for the win #NXTLakeland pic.twitter.com/H3Ofqwkq76 — ed (@ghostlykiddd) November 23, 2024

Gigi Dolin pins Cora Jade for the win #NXTLakeland pic.twitter.com/H3Ofqwkq76 — ed (@ghostlykiddd) November 23, 2024

Gigi Dolin returned tonight to wrestle at a live event‼️ 📸 – @michaelduron pic.twitter.com/nUE5jVOTZ5 — 𝙎𝙖𝙢 (@RhodesKotaEra) November 23, 2024

As of this writing, there’s no word on when Dolin will be returning to WWE television.

On November 22, WWE filed a trademark for “RKO.” Of course, this is the finishing move for “The Viper” Randy Orton.

You can check out the official trademark description below:

Mark For: RKO trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.

Follow WrestlingHeadlines.com on our brand new Bluesky account. You can also keep up with the latest via the following additional official WrestlingHeadlines.com social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram and YouTube.