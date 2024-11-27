Gigi Dolin has returned to WWE NXT.

During this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Dolin assisted Tatum Paxley in fending off Fatal Influence during a chaotic post-match segment.

In the main event, Fallon Henley successfully defend her NXT Women’s North American Championship against Paxley, despite distractions from Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx. These interruptions nearly cost Henley the match, but after Paxley took out Jayne, Henley recovered and secured the win by countering a Psycho Trap.

After the match, Fatal Influence turned on Paxley, attacking her in the ring. That’s when Dolin’s music hit. She made a surprise entrance, attacked Fatal Influence, and teamed up with Paxley to clear the ring of their opponents.

Dolin had been off WWE TV since May after suffering a knee injury in March.

You can check out some highlights from the match and return below:

On the November 26th episode of WWE NXT, Ethan Page secured his spot in the 2024 NXT Iron Survivor Challenge match at NXT Deadline by defeating Axiom, despite the odds being against him.

Page now joins Nathan Frazer, Wes Lee, and Je’Von Evans in the upcoming match.

And finally, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman and Eric Bischoff are coming to next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

On this week’s show, WWE announced that both Bischoff and X-Pac will be appearing on next week’s show.

Additionally, several Last Chance Qualifying matches for the Iron Survivor Challenge and more will be taking place on next week’s episode of WWE NXT.

You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s edition of WWE NXT below:

* Last Chance Iron Survivor Qualifier: Wren Sinclair vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Lexis King vs. Cedric Alexander

* Last Chance Iron Survivor Qualifier: Eddy Thorpe vs. Axiom vs. Jaida Parker vs. Cora Jade

* #1 Contender’s Tag Team Battle Royale

* Eric Bischoff appears.

* X-Pac appears.

