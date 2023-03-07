Gigi Dolin says the pressure is on.

The former NXT women’s tag champion appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss Toxic Attraction splitting up, which occurred when her old partner, Jacy Jane, attacked her during an episode of NXT television. Dolin admits that attempting to be a singles star is nerve-wracking, but she’s excited for the opportunity to show the WWE Universe what she is capable of. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On their being pressure going into her singles-run following Toxic Attraction splitting up:

It is a lot of pressure (going into this singles run) and obviously, with a group splitting, there is a lot of talk of who’s gonna be the standout, ‘Are they gonna be able to stand out on their own?’ It was a lot of talk when it was just Jacy (Jayne) and I as a tag team, ‘Are they gonna be able to do this on their own?’ It’s very sink or swim and I almost enjoy the doubt and people questioning and speculating who’s gonna be the one to take the lead, who’s gonna be the star. Everyone, they always have these assumptions and I think it’s pretty interesting to watch everyone’s mind just go all over the place and I am just so excited for this because I have been waiting for, like I said with the promo, a time to be able to finally spill my heart and let the world see who I really am outside of this Toxic Attraction member that is just mean and belittling everybody to get their way.

Says this is an opportunity to show everyone what she is capable of:

Now I can finally show people who I really am and who the person I’ve been sitting on to just let everyone join in on me and my journey and I wanna be able to be relatable as well. The people who have been through similar things that I have growing up. That was the most important thing for me, aside from delivering my message to Jacy and wanting her to know how hurt I was, I also took it as an opportunity for fans and people to be able to find some relatability in me because when I was a kid, I would have given anything to see somebody on TV talking about things that I was going through and to be able to share that with somebody so, it’s just the opportunity to be able to express myself finally is what I’m most excited for.

Elsewhere in the interview, Dolin opened up about her childhood as a Romani gypsy. You can read about that here.

