Roxanne Perez recently opened up about receiving online threats last month in a new interview with the San Antonio Express-News. The WWE star was doxxed by a user on Twitter who issued a threat against her, leading WWE to reportedly increase security at a meet and greet she was scheduled to appear at. She said,

“I’ve always heard about stories like this, but I never expected it to happen to me — especially not so soon. Situations like that are really scary. I think people need to take things like this seriously and be more mindful about what they post online, because you never know how it could affect someone else.”

Despite the experience, Perez praised WWE for their response and commitment to keeping talent safe. She added,

“WWE does a great job protecting us. No matter what’s posted or threatened online, WWE has the best security in the world. I feel very safe with them.”

Perez is currently one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions alongside Raquel Rodriguez.

During a recent appearance on Saraya’s “Rulebreakers” podcast, Priscilla Kelly discussed her WWE exit, noting that she was enjoying her career the most at that time.

Known as Gigi Dolin in NXT, Kelly was released from her WWE contract in May.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On what she wants to do next in her career: “I want to go anywhere that gives me the opportunity to keep growing my brand and get to that point where I can afford these goals of mine of taking care of my family. I just want to go where I can have fun.”.

On her exit from WWE: “The thing that sucks is right before I got released, I was having the most fun of my career. My time in NXT was very rocky. I never talked about this, but I went through a bad depression phase working there. It wasn’t particularly because of anything. I was such a creative person on the indies, and when I went to WWE, it was a whole new thing for me to work that nine-to-five heavy workload schedule and be told what I could and couldn’t do a lot. There was some other stuff, too, but I went through a really bad depression and kind of lost who I was. I wasn’t sure of myself anymore. I got injured, I tore my meniscus in training, and it was one of those things that snowballed after that.

“When I came back from my injury, I got to team with Shotzi, which we wanted to do for a while. They put us with Tatum and as soon as we went out there together, it immediately clicked. We all had chemistry. It looked good, it felt good, we had fun. Before we went out and when we came back, we were still laughing and having fun. That was the first time that I genuinely experienced the best sisterhood in wrestling. There had been bits of that through my career, but this was different. We all felt it and we all loved what we were doing. Shotzi was super thrilled. Towards the end, they had me and Tatum, we were having title matches and making appearances on Raw and TNA at the same time. I was like, ‘I’m getting called up. This is it. This feels right. I’m happy doing this. This is awesome.’ I was the happiest I had ever been. Then, out of the blue, a week or two after Mania week, ‘we’re canceling your contract.’”

On if she was given a reason for her release: “I didn’t get an answer. I was very close with some of the coaches at the Performance Center. Some of them reached out to me and I was like, ‘I want somebody to tell me what it was so I can learn from it and make adjustments so this doesn’t happen or I can grow.’ Nobody had an answer for me. A lot of times, I don’t think the people down at NXT know. I think it’s a higher up thing. Some of the people I was close with at NXT were pretty devastated about it.”

And finally, New Japan Pro Wrestling has released a statement following the passing of Hulk Hogan, who died on Thursday morning at the age of 71 from a reported cardiac arrest. Hogan had a notable history with NJPW, competing from 1980 to 1985 before returning in 1993 for a two-year stint after his departure from WWE. He made a brief comeback in 2003 but was unable to continue due to knee and hip problems.

You can check out the official announcement below:

In Memoriam: Hulk Hogan (1953-2025)

New Japan Pro-Wrestling is saddened to learn of the passing of Terry Bollea, known to wrestling fans as Hulk Hogan, on July 24. He was 71.

While Hogan’s status as a blockbuster attraction and pop culture icon in the US is well documented, he also left a significant mark on Japanese and New Japan Pro-Wrestling history. Trained by Hiro Matsuda, Hogan first came to Japan in 1980, participating in the third MSG (Madison Square Garden) League that brought names from America to battle NJPW’s top stars.

In late spring of 1983, the International Wrestling Grand Prix League saw the IWGP letters known today first used in NJPW competition. A league tournament brought wrestlers from across the world from various member promotions to determine an IWGP Champion that would then defend their status in the next year’s tournament. The league boiled down to Hogan and Antonio Inoki in the final, and to massive shock, Hogan would upset Inoki, landing his Ax Bomber lariat to send Inoki off the apron and to count out defeat to be the first IWGP League winner. Later that year, Inoki teamed with Hogan, and the two won the MSG Tag League together.

Hogan continued to compete in multiple in NJPW until 1985, and then returned to Japan in the early 1990s for the Genichiro Tenryu operated SWS. In 1993, Hogan created a stir when he targeted IWGP Heavyweight Champion Great Muta at Wrestling Dontaku while still carrying the WWF Championship; Hogan would defeat Muta in a non title bout in Fukuoka that May, and faced Tatsumi Fujinami the following January 4 in the Tokyo Dome before transitioning to WCW Stateside. Hogan’s last match in Japan came at Ultimate Crush in October 2003 with a victory over Masahiro Chono.

The thoughts and sympathies of all at New Japan Pro-Wrestling go to Hogan’s family, friends and fans.