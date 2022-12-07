Duane “Gillberg” Gill says WWE Hall of Famer Bill Golberg must be scared of him.

Gillberg first began parodying Goldberg in November 1998 while Goldberg was a top star in WCW. Goldberg initially hated the Gillberg gimmick, but his attitude has changed over the years, and the former World Heavyweight Champion has said he’s just glad Gillberg was able to get work with the gimmick.

Gillberg previously talked about wanting to do a match with Goldberg, but the two have never worked together. Gillberg recently appeared on Renee Dupree’s “Cafe de Rene” podcast and talked about how Goldberg must fear him.

“I tell you one thing: Goldberg fears Gillberg,” Gill said. “I’ve asked him many times to his face, ‘Let’s have this match?’ and he won’t do it. It’s the only thing I can figure, he’s scared of me. He knows I’ll bust him up, man. Look out!”

Gillberg most recently appeared on WWE TV in 2017 and 2021. Goldberg last wrestled at WWE Elimination Chamber in February of this year, losing to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Below is the full interview with Gillberg:

