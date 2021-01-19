As noted before, last night’s WWE RAW saw The Miz and John Morrison host a Dirt Sheet segment where Duane “Gillberg” Gill was brought back to spoof WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, while actor David Krumholtz spoofed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

Below is post-show video of Gillberg talking about his return and what the job means to him.

“Man, that was a ball,” Gillberg said. “I mean, you see now why I love it. This is everything to me, it’s my life. It really is. You don’t know how much I wish at my age I could still have a full-time job doing it. It’s my love. I mean, every day… that was one thing they used to say to me in the locker room, ‘Look, there goes Gil!’ I would always smile, always smiling, always happy, because I mean… you just saw what I do. How can you not like doing that? It’s a blast and to make people laugh, that’s what I do best if I can.

“Like, when I die, I want people to go, ‘That was a good guy.’ And that’s all I want. I’m always nice to everybody, I try to be, and that feeling I get when I walk out there is everything. I mean, here I am with The Miz and John Morrison, two of the biggest names in the business today, and they’re so polite, and kind, as you seen, to me, and everything. That’s why I love what I do. I mean, it’s everything, you know? It really is.”

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.