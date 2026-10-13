Gillberg initially pushed back when WWE asked him to bring his Goldberg parody to television. Speaking on Developmentally Speaking with Bryan Asbury, Duane Gill recalled worrying that the character would cost him the WWF Light Heavyweight Championship he’d just won.

Gill said he’d already been performing the Goldberg spoof on independent shows, and talking about it backstage got the other wrestlers interested. When the company called to ask him to use it, his concern was keeping the belt.

“Because I just won my title. I don’t want to lose it.”

According to Gill, WWE called back about an hour later with a solution. As the light heavyweight champion, he’d wrestle heavyweights, allowing the company to use the comedy character without those losses taking away his championship.

Gill agreed to bring the gimmick after that explanation. WWE’s title history lists his reign at 445 days, the longest in the championship’s history.

Source: Developmentally Speaking with Bryan Asbury. Championship history: WWE.