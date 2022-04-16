WWE has announced two matches for next week’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

Next Friday’s SmackDown will feature Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn in a Lumberjack Match.

This week’s SmackDown saw McIntyre face Zayn in a rematch from the previous week, which ended in a Count Out due to Zayn retreating through the crowd. Zayn did the same thing this week, but later ran into Adam Peace backstage, who said he will be unable to run next week because there will be Lumberjacks surrounding the ring.

Madcap Moss vs. Angel of Los Lotharios has also been announced for next week.

After attacking and splitting from Happy Baron Corbin last week, this week’s SmackDown saw Moss cut a promo about how he’s moving on. He went on to defeat Humberto of Los Lotharios, which led to Angel yelling at his cousin after the match. WWE later announced Angel vs. Moss for next week.

On a related note, it looks like Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey will be back on next week’s SmackDown.

Reigns and Rousey did not appear on this week’s SmackDown for unknown reasons, but they were not advertised to appear. The WWE Events website and the arena website have both Rousey and Reigns scheduled to appear next Friday.

The WWE Events website also has Becky Lynch and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch listed, while the arena is advertising Lynch vs. Belair, likely as the dark match. The arena has two more RAW Superstars advertised for next week – RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro. They are advertised to make a special blue brand appearance, likely to continue the feud with The Usos ahead of the Winners Take All Title Unification match to crown new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania Backlash.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s SmackDown from the MVP Arena in Albany, NY. Below are related clips from this week’s SmackDown:

