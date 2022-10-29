Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is now official for Monday’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of WWE RAW, which will also be a special Halloween episode.

We noted before how the WWE Events website and the arena website both had Reigns advertised for Monday’s RAW. WWE made the appearance official during tonight’s SmackDown on FS1, which saw the issues between Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jey Uso heat up as Reigns got involved, which you can read about here.

WWE has not announced Logan Paul for Monday’s RAW, but an appearance is likely for the final Crown Jewel build with Reigns.

WWE has also announced a Trick or Street Fight between Matt Riddle and Otis for the Halloween RAW.

This week’s RAW saw Alpha Academy attack Elias after he returned to RAW with a win over Chad Gable. Riddle, interested in forming a band with Elias, ran down to the ring and made the save, sending Alpha Academy to the back.

For those who missed it, you can click here for spoiler notes for the RAW Halloween episode. Below is the updated line-up for Monday night’s show from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX, along with a promo for the episode:

* A special Halloween edition of the show

* The red brand go-home build for Crown Jewel

* If The Miz doesn’t tell the truth about Dexter Lumis, Johnny Gargano will expose everything

* Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley appear to promote their Crown Jewel match

* Matt Riddle vs. Otis in a Trick or Street Fight

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appears to promote his Crown Jewel match with Logan Paul

