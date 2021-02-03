Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Gino (fka Gino Medina) will be taking on Gringo Loco in singles-action on tonight’s edition of Fusion. Details, including an updated card for the show, can be found below.

Gino Medina vs. Gringo Loco for tonight at 7pm ET on MLW's flagship weekly series, FUSION

Following a controversial exit from the Dynasty, “El Intocable” Gino Medina has vowed to make a statement in his first bout of 2021.

Standing in his way is veteran luchador Gringo Loco, whose ring name has been labeled as “disrespectful” by Gino. Gino’s father, the late legendary El Sanguinario, was a renowned luchador and member of Los Gringo Locos alongside Eddie Guerrero, Konnan, Art Bar among others.

Gino has promised to dish a beating to the popular American luchador on tonight’s episode as he looks to crack the top 10.

Will Gino use Gringo Loco to make a statement to the Dynasty and matchmakers? Or will Gringo Loco use his experience to out lucha the 2nd generation luchador?

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•Baklei Brawl: Alex Hammerstone vs. Mads Krügger

•World Tag Team Championship: Los Parks (c) vs. TJP & Bu Ku Dao

•Azteca Underground’s public negations to acquire a promotion

•Jordan Oliver vs. SENTAI Death Squad

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Alicia Atout, the Von Erichs and more!

