– Carmelo Hayes’ victory over Akira Tozawa on the February 7, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown marked his first pinfall victory in a singles match in WWE since September of 2024.

– WWE released the latest installment of their “WWE Top 10” digital series on Sunday, which features a look at the “most heartbreaking losses” in the legendary WWE career of “The Greatest of All-Time” John Cena. The ten matches selected for the weekly digital feature are as follows:

#1. vs. The Rock — WrestleMania 28

#2. vs. Wade Barrett — HIAC 2010

#3. vs. Roman Reigns — SummerSlam 2021

#4. Being thrown out of the 2025 Royal Rumble by Jey Uso

#5. vs. Solo Sikoa — Crown Jewel 2024

#6. vs. Triple H — RAW October 19th 2009

#7. vs. Bray Wyatt — Extreme Rules 2014

#8. vs. Batista — SummerSlam 2008

#9. Being thrown out of the 2011 Royal Rumble by The Miz

#10. vs. CM Punk — SummerSlam 2011

– Add Giovanni Vinci to the list of those who have commented about being released from WWE earlier this week. As noted, WWE released 11 main roster Superstars this week. On Sunday, Vinci surfaced on social media to address his WWE release.

“Thank you to the WWE Universe, WWE, and everyone I had the pleasure of working with,” he wrote via Instagram.