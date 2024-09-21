Don’t judge a book by its’ cover.

That lesson was taught in the world of WWE on Friday night … once again.

During the September 20 episode of WWE SmackDown on USA Network from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, a rematch took place between Giovanni Vinci and Apollo Crews.

Vinci, who based on vignettes promoting his repackaged persona was going to get pushed as a new top heel singles act, once again came up short.

Their first meeting saw Crews roll up Vinci and pin him before he even took his entrance jacket off. This time, Vinci fared better, beating Crews down for a minute or so before ultimately succumbing to the same outcome.

As noted, the creative direction for Giovanni Vinci’s new character in WWE is one that many behind-the-scenes in the company are not in favor of. Regardless, the direction hasn’t seemed to change.

Giovanni Vinci is now 0-2 since returning with his new character on the SmackDown brand.