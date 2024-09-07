After weeks of build-up, Giovanni Vinci made his long-awaited return to WWE.

With a repackaged look and persona completely separate from GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser and Imperium, the repackaged Vinci returned with a similar look featured in the many vignettes building up his return.

The former Imperium member made his way to the ring with a jacket and sunglasses on, and literally seconds after the bell sounded to kick off his match, his opponent, Apollo Crews, rolled him up and scored an insanely fast pin fall victory.

The recorded time was three seconds.