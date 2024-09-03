It appears that TNA Wrestling and Gisele Shaw have parted ways.

Fightful Select reported the news on Tuesday afternoon.

Shaw has wrapped up her latest run with TNA and has been granted a release from her contract, which she requested. It was, however, granted on the condition that she works the Louisville, KY. taping and lose to someone on the way out.

That bout ended up being filmed over the weekend at the post-Emergence PPV taping.

TNA reportedly worked smoothly to ensure the release went through without issue.

Shaw is expected to be a regular for the new Maple Leaf Pro promotion led by Scott D’Amore.