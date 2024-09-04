Gisele Shaw surfaced on social media on Wednesday with her first official comments regarding reports of her parting ways with TNA Wrestling.
“The Quintessential Knockout” took to X to issue a statement today confirming the news.
“Thank you to everyone who reached out,” she wrote. “Overwhelmed by the love and support I received in the past 24 hours.”
Shaw continued, “Grateful for all the opportunities that TNA has provided me in the past 3 years. Excited and looking forward to embark on a new journey and the adventures that lie ahead.”
