Giulia has had to go through an adjustment phase since making the transition from the pro wrestling scene in Japan to the pro wrestling scene in the United States.

During a recent appearance on Busted Open After Dark, the women’s wrestling star discussed the differences between wrestling and performing in Japan vs. Amerca.

“It’s very difficult to me, so hard, but I like it,” she said. “I’m improving at wrestling. In Japan, it’s very different. Here, the TV show (is very important). [In Japan], there is no TV program.”

She continued, “The audience is also different. The Japanese audience is quiet. They are respectful and serious. American (fans) are more enjoyable, entertaining, and exciting.”