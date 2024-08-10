Giulia is a bigger deal than even she is aware of, and the WWE NXT Universe helped her realize that.

The top Japanese women’s prospect spoke with Creators for an interview this week, during which she spoke about her cameo appearance in the front row of the WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2024 premium live event during WrestleMania XL Weekend.

While discussing the appearance, Giulia admitted she thought the crowd pop for her appearance on the big screen was for an “amazing celebrity,” and not herself.

“Actually, at that time, I didn’t think they were cheering for me,” she admitted. “When I stood up, the whole venue was like, “Whoaaaaaa!”, so I thought, ‘Maybe some amazing celebrity has come?’ Even if I tried to check it on the screen, the big monitor screen in the venue was right above me, so I couldn’t see anything (laughs).”

She continued, “Even when someone said, ‘That was a huge cheer!’ I thought, ‘Was that for me?’ When I checked the video later, I had such a goofy look on my face, and I thought, ‘How embarrassing!’ No, on the contrary, I was like, ‘There’s no way people would cheer for me this much!’ The scale is different from Japan, and I was just like, ‘Did someone come? Dwayne Johnson?’ (laughs).”

Check out the complete interview at Creators.TicketPay.jp. H/T to Fightful.com for the above quote.