Giulia has officially agreed to join WWE according to a new report from Fightful Select.

The top prospect appeared in the crowd at NXT Stand & Deliver and was present backstage on WWE WrestleMania XL weekend, where it was noted that she had a “performer” badge on. Corey Brennan from Fightful has learned that Giulia will be finishing out her remaining dates, which includes some dates with Rossy Ogawa’s new promotion, before she begins her time with WWE.

As to her decision, Fightful reports that WWE offered more money than AEW, and had expressed more interest than AEW had. Giulia did not seek an agent during this free agency period. William Regal is said to have played a significant role in the negotiations. Ogawa also was an important factor in her decision.

Regarding her Stand & Deliver appearance, Giulia was snuck to her spot under a cloak, and was “overwhelmed” by the positive reaction she received from the crowd. It is said that she could be starting with NXT at “any time.”