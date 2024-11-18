On Saturday night, GameChanger Wrestling held its Nick Gage Invitational 9 event in Orlando, Florida. Some of the names featured on the show included Rina Yamashita, Sawyer Wreck, Miyu Yamashita and others.

GCW President Brett Lauderdale took to Twitter on Sunday to announce that WWE NXT Superstar Giulia was backstage at the show.

Had some visitors last nite at #GCWNGI9… pic.twitter.com/awypXG630e — brett lauderdale (@Lauderdale11) November 17, 2024

Zoe Sager is the latest name to sign with WWE’s new “ID” program.

At a Northern Crown Wrestling event over the weekend, it was announced that Sager has been signed as a WWE Independent Development prospect.

Sager is a former Love Pro Wrestling Grand Champion and Love Pro Challenge Champion.

And finally, Josh Alexander says he’ll be wrapping up all of his independent dates at the end of 2024.

Alexander, who is currently signed to TNA Wrestling, made the announcement at a Northern Crown event in Toronto, Canada.

At @_NorthernCrown_ and @Walking_Weapon just announced his retirement from the independents in Toronto and the GTA. Are bigger things coming for Josh Alexander? 👀 pic.twitter.com/YbXet9gWLH — Poisonrana (@PoisonranaPod) November 18, 2024

