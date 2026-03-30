WWE Women’s United States Champion Giulia is feeling the effects of her latest outing on SmackDown.

According to a now-deleted Instagram post from her trainer, Matthew Ennis, Giulia was dealing with significant soreness following her match against Tiffany Stratton on last Friday’s episode. The physical toll was enough to force a change in her planned training session.

Rather than sticking to a scheduled lower body workout, Ennis revealed that adjustments had to be made on the fly due to the level of discomfort Giulia was experiencing. The focus shifted to recovery and mobility work, with the goal of simply getting her feeling better by the end of the session.

“Giulia came into her session today very banged up from her [match] last Friday on SmackDown,” he said. “Normally, this would be our full lower body day, but today was not a good day for that because she was in so much pain. Low back pain, knee pain, hip pain, shoulders, you name it.”

He continued, explaining how they pivoted mid-session to accommodate her condition.

“So instead of sticking to a rigid plan, we adapted today on the fly, and the goal is just simply to have her walk out of the gym feeling better. Thankfully, through a full body, activation, mobility, stretching circuit, we were able to achieve that goal.”

The adjustment appears to have paid off.

“And now we’ll be more prepared to push harder tomorrow, and that’s a big thing for pro wrestlers — depending on how your body feels, you may need to adjust the workout for the day.”

Despite the rough condition, there’s currently no indication of a specific injury that could sideline Giulia moving forward.

For those who missed it, Giulia squared off against Tiffany Stratton in a non-title match on the March 27 episode of SmackDown. A timely distraction from Kiana James played a role in the finish, as Giulia countered a moonsault attempt by getting her knees up before rolling Stratton into a cradle for the victory.