Giulia is wrapping up business in “The Land of the Rising Sun.”

The women’s wrestling star competed in her final singles match at the Marigold event in Japan on August 19.

After a victory over Mai Sakurai in her last one-on-one bout in Japan, Giulia remained in the ring and got on the microphone to address the crowd inside Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

She thanked the fans during her brief farewell promo after the bout, and received the streamers treatment in a special moment for the crowd.

While the 8/19 victory was her last singles match, it is not her final Marigold date, as she is scheduled to compete on August 25 for Marigold in one-minute gauntlet matches against the Marigold roster. She also called out Tsukasa Fujimoto from Ice Ribbon to compete in the gauntlet.

Giulia is expected to make her WWE NXT full-time debut after fulfilling her final Marigold obligations in Japan.

An emotional Giulia listening to the crowd chant her name at her Farewell Show today pic.twitter.com/oFfhBU7qHG — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) August 19, 2024

Giulia says goodbye to the Japanese fans today. She said she will come back a Superstar Thank you Giulia pic.twitter.com/PMULNMsBMl — Dark Puroresu Flowsion (@PuroresuFlow) August 19, 2024