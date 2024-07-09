A positive update on Giulia.

The international superstar has been cleared to compete at the upcoming Marigold event according to Tokyo Sports. Marigold’s founder Rossy Ogawa tells the publication that Giulia’s doctor has given her the green light. A press conference on July 12 will provide more details on her recovery.

“Everything is set, so now we just wait for the big day,” Ogawa stated about the upcoming event.

The event on July 13 will also feature WWE star IYO Sky’s return to Japan for the first time in six years, where she will face Utami Hayashishita in a singles match.

Giulia is expected to join WWE NXT soon. There were initial hopes for her to compete at WWE NXT Heatwave, but her injury delayed those plans.