Giulia is ready for her WWE NXT in-ring debut.

The Japanese women’s wrestling star surfaced on social media on Saturday and commented on the news announced by WWE regarding her WWE NXT in-ring debut being scheduled for next Tuesday night.

As noted, Giulia will go one-on-one against Chelsea Green on the September 10 episode of WWE NXT.

“My debut in NXT is next Tuesday,” Giulia wrote today on X. “I’m ready to fight, anytime, anywhere. Chelsea Green, be ready! I can’t wait.”

She has also been announced for a WWE NXT Women’s Championship bout against Roxanne Perez at the first WWE NXT on CW show on October 1 in Chicago, Ill.