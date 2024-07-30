Giulia will be wrapping up business with Rossy Ogawa’s Marigold promotion soon.

As advertised, the popular women’s wrestling star made her announcement at Korakuen Hall at the Marigold event on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

The announcement was that her final appearance in the ring for Marigold will be at Korakuen Hall on August 19.

She has five matches remaining with the promotion in total.

After she finishes up with Marigold, Giulia is expected to begin her full-time run with WWE NXT.