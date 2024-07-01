An update on Giulia.

The international superstar suffered a wrist injury at the very first Marigold event back in May, one that has kept her out of action ever since. That being said, Giulia was confirmed to be competing against Sareee at Marigold’s Summer Destiny event later this year. She has since written the following update on social media.

The final test results for his wrist injury will be available early next week. Today at the press conference, I wanted to proudly say, ‘I’m making a comeback!’ Sorry, we’re doing everything humanity can do… please wait a little longer. Everyone, pray! Sareee, you should pray too!

Giulia is set to compete for NXT at some point in the near future. Wrestling Headlines wishes her a speedy recovery.