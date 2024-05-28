A positive update on international superstar and new WWE NXT signee Giulia.

The 30-year-old wrestler broke her wrist during the main event of the Marigold Fields Forever event in Japan, with news surfacing later that she would need surgery. Marigold announced today that the surgery was deemed a success and that Giulia will be returning to the road with the promotion on June 1st.

Marigold writes, “Giulia, who has been absent due to a distal radius fracture, underwent surgery this morning in Tokyo and we are pleased to report that surgery was a success! She’ll be discharged on Thursday and will accompany us to our regional shows starting on June 1st.”

Giulia appeared at NXT Stand & Deliver on WrestleMania 41 weekend. She is expected to make her in-ring debut for the yellow-and-black brand later this Summer. Check out Marigold’s post below.