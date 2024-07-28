Giulia will be making an announcement next week.

The popular women’s wrestling star surfaced on social media to confirm the news on Sunday morning.

“We have an announcement to make to everyone at Korakuen Hall,” Giulia wrote via X. “Let me say it with my own mouth and look into your faces.”

The announcement is scheduled for Tuesday, July 30.

She is expected to wrap up business with Rossy Ogawa’s Marigold promotion and begin with WWE NXT soon.