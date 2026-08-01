Giulia has commented following her loss on the July 31 episode of WWE SmackDown at the Resch Center in Green Bay, WI.

The former WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion was defeated by Lash Legend in a match that lasted just over two minutes. With the victory, Legend earned the final spot in the Interim WWE Women’s Championship Ladder Match at SummerSlam.

After the show, Giulia took to X to address fans who had been supporting her and apologized for the outcome while making it clear she isn’t backing down.

“To everyone who was rooting for me…I’m sorry this is how it turned out,” she wrote via X. “But here’s the thing…Don’t f**king worry about me.”

Giulia continued by sending a defiant message about her mindset moving forward.

“I’m stubborn as hell,” she continued. “I don’t f**king quit. I’m tough as nails. This is what drives me. Bring it all the f**k on. I’ll get through whatever comes my way. Come at me, all of you.”