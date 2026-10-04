Giulia has addressed the concern surrounding her condition following Friday night’s WWE SmackDown.

“The Beautiful Madness” suffered a loss to Blake Monroe in Monroe’s official main roster debut match on Friday’s show. After the bout, Giulia was shown being helped to the backstage area by WWE officials, which led to speculation that she may have suffered an injury.

Giulia took to her Instagram Stories after the show and acknowledged the messages she received from concerned fans.

“Woke up, checked my phone, and saw so many messages from people worried about me,” Giulia wrote. “Sorry I keep making you guys worry.”

Giulia then made it clear that she has no intention of staying down.

“As long as you’re behind me,” she continued. “I’ll get back up every damn time!! The Beautiful Madness never gives up.”

WWE also released a post-show digital exclusive that continued the storyline between Giulia and Monroe. The clip showed Giulia being attended to by officials before Monroe arrived to taunt her following the match.

Despite being helped to the back moments earlier, Giulia responded by delivering a headbutt to Monroe before the clip came to an end.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 10/2/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.