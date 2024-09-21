Giulia is off to a good start in WWE NXT.

The women’s wrestling star continued her winning ways with a victory in her first-ever WWE NXT live event in Sebring, Florida on Friday night.

At the WWE NXT live event at the Alan Jay Arena in Sebring, FL. on September 20, 2024, the international women’s wrestling star joined Jaida Parker and Lola Vice in a six-woman bout against the team of Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne and WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez.

Giulia improved to 2-0 since joining the WWE NXT roster, adding to her victory over Chelsea Green in her NXT debut with her first NXT Live victory, as she, Parker and Vice scored the win over Henley, Jayne and Perez in the co-main event of the 9/20 show.

Featured below are several photos of Giulia’s WWE NXT live event debut from the 9/20 show in Sebring, FL.

For complete results from Friday night’s show, click the following link: WWE NXT House Show Results From Sebring, FL. 9/20/24