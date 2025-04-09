Giulia is back on WWE NXT, with the Beautiful Madness attacking Stephanie Vaquer after the opening bout.

Tuesday’s show kicked off with Jordynne Grace battling Jaida Parker with Vaquer at commentary, having said she would choose her Stand & Deliver opponent after the match.

The match didn’t have a clear victor after Parker got physical with Vaquer, resulting in the ref calling for the bell. Grace and Parker brawled with Vaquer after the match until Giulia made her return. She cleared the ring of Grace and Parker and then headbutted Vaquer before laying her out with a Northern Lights Bomb.

Later in the show, Giulia demanded a rematch with Vaquer.

Giulia hasn’t been seen on NXT TV since she lost the NXT Women’s Championship to Vaquer at NXT Roadblock.

In the opening match of Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, Jordynne Grace faced off against Jaida Parker.

During the match, Grace attempted a suicide dive but got caught in the ropes and fell in front of Parker.

Despite the mishap, Grace later showed a good sense of humor about the incident on social media.

On this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes — known as Swipe Right — made their in-ring debut but lost to NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom.

After the match, they had a brief confrontation with Hank Walker and Tank Ledger, who offered advice that Swipe Right didn’t seem to appreciate.

Despite the loss, Baylor and Smokes received support on social media from the WWE ID program and Wrestling Open, highlighting them as a success story of WWE ID’s talent pipeline.

During a recent interview with “The Ringer,” Ricky Saints (Ricky Starks in AEW) commented on the sequence of events that led to his WWE debut.

On the turnaround: “It was a very quick turnaround. People think that was days in advance. I had never spoken to WWE at all before any of that. I never got on the phone with anyone before that, blah, blah, blah. So all of that, when I say it happened so fast, it happened so fast and it never let up off the gas.”

On meeting fans: “I remember going to House of Glory and doing the meet-and-greet and had so many people tell me, ‘I just want to see you happy. I just want to see you on TV again. I just want to see you. I remember just really crying because I was so moved by these people, and they didn’t understand at the time why it meant so much.”