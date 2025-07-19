Giulia needs to be part of “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”

She won’t be able to forgive herself if she isn’t.

The WWE Women’s United States Champion recently spoke with ABEMA for an interview, during which she spoke about WWE SummerSlam being two nights and what she wants to do on the show.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts. Also below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On WWE SummerSlam being two nights: “So far it’s only been one day, right? It shows that WWE is getting bigger and bigger. I feel most deeply that I am in a truly amazing place. I also really want to be in those super big matches. If I don’t do anything for two days, I don’t think I can forgive myself. So I definitely have to get in there. I want to have a title match.”

On what she would like to do at WWE SummerSlam: “Even now, the most important thing to me is being myself. I want to show a special costume or look. Since I came to America, I have many Giulia special moves that I haven’t shown in matches yet. I wish I could show that.”

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is scheduled to take place on August 2 and August 3 from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

(H/T to NeitroV for translating the above quotes.)