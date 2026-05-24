Today marks exactly one month since Giulia lost her WWE Women’s United States Championship.

And 30 days later, she’s ready for a restart.

Surfacing on social media this weekend, the Japanese women’s wrestling star took to Instagram to show off a new look she is sporting these days.

Giulia, a former NXT Women’s Champion and two-time Women’s U.S. Champion who has been working on the blue brand on SmackDown on Friday nights since moving to the WWE main roster, now has all-blond hair.

She shared a photo on her Instagram page this weekend showing off the new look, exactly one month since she her second Women’s U.S. title reign ended.

Giulia lost her WWE Women’s United States Championship on the April 24 episode of SmackDown, dropping the gold to the reigning title-holder Tiffany Stratton.