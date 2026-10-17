Giulia has a message for Blake Monroe ahead of their upcoming Street Fight on WWE SmackDown.

Following Friday night’s episode of the blue brand, WWE released a digital exclusive featuring Giulia addressing her ongoing rivalry with Monroe and their scheduled showdown on October 23.

The former WWE Women’s United States Champion made it clear that she hasn’t forgotten what happened during their previous encounter, while taking several shots at Monroe’s obsession with her appearance.

“Okay, Blake, you are right,” Giulia began. “I barely remember the night we fought. But your pathetic little move, I will never forget. You yelped like a dog. You only think about a pretty face and a perfect body. I was surprised.”

Giulia continued by questioning Monroe’s priorities, suggesting that her focus on glamour will ultimately lead to her downfall.

“You have fire, but you always care more about the glamour,” she continued. “That’s why you are finished. So come on, let’s put each other through hell again.”

She concluded with a warning about what Monroe can expect when the two meet under Street Fight rules.

“This time, more brutality, less rules. Don’t worry, you’ll still get your damn spotlight. It’ll shine nice and bright when you’re beaten by the beautiful madness.”

The rivalry between Giulia and Monroe has been building for several weeks, with two previously scheduled matches failing to get underway due to attacks before the opening bell.

The two eventually squared off on the October 2 episode of WWE SmackDown at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, where Monroe picked up the victory.

Now, with the restrictions of a traditional match removed, Giulia will have an opportunity to settle the score when the two collide in a Street Fight on the October 23 episode of WWE SmackDown.