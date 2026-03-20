Giulia recently spoke with Adrian Hernandez of Unlikely for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the reigning WWE Women’s United States Champion spoke about taking English lessons, getting help from Nikki Cross and giving Rhea Ripley a black eye with a stomp.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On taking English lessons: “I go to English class twice a week. Also, I take extra English class. [I have] an app on the phone and YouTube. If I have time, I sit down and study, study, study. My English was zero when I came here.”

On Nikki Cross helping a lot with her transition to WWE main roster: “Nikki Cross. She’s so nice. So scary, but yeah. She helped me a lot. She helped me [with] everything. She’s my treasure.”

On giving Rhea Ripley a black eye with a stomp: “I just showed my respect for Rhea. That’s it. She’s strong, she’s amazing. She’s exactly a superstar. So yeah, just respect.”